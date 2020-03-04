Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

