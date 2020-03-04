Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of TopBuild worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.