Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,351,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,529,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

