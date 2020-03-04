Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $160.87 and a 1 year high of $198.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

