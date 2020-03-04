Madison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 347 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atrion by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atrion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ATRI opened at $625.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $690.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.26. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $603.00 and a 1 year high of $948.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

