Madison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,205 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.