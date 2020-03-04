Madison Wealth Management Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of AAP opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.