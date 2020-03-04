Madison Wealth Management Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

