Madison Wealth Management Buys New Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $166.07 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

