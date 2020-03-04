Madison Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 13,431,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

