Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,293 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

