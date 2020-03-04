Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 295 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN opened at $1,908.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,987.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,836.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.