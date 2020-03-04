Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,375 Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.