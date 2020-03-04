Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,455 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after buying an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $64.42 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

