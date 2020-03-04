Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,600 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

