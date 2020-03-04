Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,628 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

