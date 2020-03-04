Madison Wealth Management Invests $154,000 in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.