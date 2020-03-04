Madison Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Stericycle stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

