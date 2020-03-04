Madison Wealth Management Invests $220,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

