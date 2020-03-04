Madison Wealth Management Invests $314,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

