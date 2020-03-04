Madison Wealth Management Invests $508,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.