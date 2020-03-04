Madison Wealth Management Invests $550,000 in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,016,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,019,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

