Madison Wealth Management Invests $691,000 in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,732.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,671 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at $171,343,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,143,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 301,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,107,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 107,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

