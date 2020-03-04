Madison Wealth Management Makes New $247,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.