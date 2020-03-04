Madison Wealth Management Makes New $773,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

