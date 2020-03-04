Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.