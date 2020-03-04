Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. State Street Corp raised its position in Moelis & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,487,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

