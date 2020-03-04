Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Madison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.