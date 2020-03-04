Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.0% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

