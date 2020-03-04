Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

