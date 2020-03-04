Madison Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.