Madison Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.