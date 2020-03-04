Madison Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

