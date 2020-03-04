Madison Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

