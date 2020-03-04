Madison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,027 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 67,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

