Madison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,110 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

ROLL opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.