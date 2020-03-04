Madison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,461 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

