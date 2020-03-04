Madison Wealth Management Takes $214,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,433,000 after purchasing an additional 144,470 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

