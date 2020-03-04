Madison Wealth Management Takes $290,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.