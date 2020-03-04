Madison Wealth Management Takes $394,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FDS opened at $278.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.43 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.25. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

