Madison Wealth Management Takes $668,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

