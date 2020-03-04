Madison Wealth Management Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

