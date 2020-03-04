Madison Wealth Management Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.