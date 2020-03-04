Madison Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

