Madison Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

