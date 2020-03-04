Man Group (LON:EMG) Downgraded to Equal weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 180.56 ($2.38).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.88. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

