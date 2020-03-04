Marc Jeffrey Metrick Sells 30,313 Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Stock

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total transaction of C$331,321.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 679 shares in the company, valued at C$7,421.47.

TSE:HBC opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.98. Hudson’s Bay Co has a fifty-two week low of C$6.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

