Mark C. Micklem Buys 4,000 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $17,589,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

