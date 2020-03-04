Mark Goldin Sells 5,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

