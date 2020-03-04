Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,151. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.